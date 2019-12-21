Mumbai: Hindi film actor Govinda celebrates his birthday 21 December. Govinda won millions of hearts with his performances in many films in the 1990s.

Born 21 December 1963, Govinda has always shared a good relationship with fellow actors. His closest friend is Satish Kaushik and the pair featured together in many films.

Not just in real life, this duo was a hit on the big screen as well. On Govinda’s birthday, we tell you some interesting facts about their friendship.

The pair of Govinda and Satish gave the industry many hit films.

In most of his films, Govinda played the role of a titular son who leaves his household to make a name for himself. In such a situation, the person who came forward to support him was Satish. Their appearance and screen timing made fans laugh, their chemistry binding the audience to the theater. There were many films in which Govinda left the house and Satish supported him. Let’s know which movies are these …

Rajaji (1999)

In this film, Satish played the role of Govinda’s maternal uncle. Govinda wants to marry a rich girl so that he can lead a luxurious life and Satish helps him in finding her.

Swarg (1990)

Govinda is a servant and is kicked out from the house on charges of theft. Then he comes to Mumbai to become an actor. Here he finds Satish who supports him to fulfill his dream.

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

This film starred Karisma opposite Govinda. After Karisma and Govinda get married, her in-laws expel them from the house. Govinda also comes from the village to the city in search of work. Here too he finds Muttuswamy, a character played by Satish. Satish once again keeps Govinda in his house and gets him a job.

Pardesi Babu (1998)

In this film Govinda falls in love with a rich girl. The girl’s father challenges him to earn one crore rupees in a year. Govinda in his struggling period meets Happy Singh i.e. Satish, who helps him in doing business.

Kyunki Mai Jhuth Nahi Bolta (2001)

In this film, Raj Malhotra i.e. Govinda comes to Mumbai from a small town to become an advocate. Here once again he meets Satish and takes shelter in his house.