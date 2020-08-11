Mumbai: Hindi film actress Jacqueline Fernandez turns a year older today. Born 11 August 1985, the actress turns 35 today. The bubbly actress Jacqueline made a great mark in the film industry in a short time.

Jacqueline was orn in Bahrain and crowned Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006. Jacqueline stepped into Film world in 2009. But most of her fans didn’t know what she used to do before venturing on acting and modelling. On Jacqueline’s birthday, let us tell you what Jacqueline used to do before she started acting.

Jacqueline’s father is a musician in Sri Lanka who is originally from the same place while her mother is of Malaysian origin. Jacqueline’s mother was an air hostess. Jacqueline is the youngest of four siblings, she has one sister and two older brothers. Jacqueline’s inclination was towards acting and films from the beginning. She hosted an event in Bahrain at just 14 years. According to Fernandez, she had aspired to become an actress at a young age and fantasized about becoming a Hollywood movie star. She also took acting training at John’s School of Acting.

Jacqueline did her graduation in Mass Communication from the University of Sydney. After finishing her studies, she started working as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka. Soon she started modeling. In 2009, she came to India in connection with a modeling assignment. On arriving here, Jacqueline auditioned for director Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama ‘Aladdin’ and was selected. This was her first film. Riteish Deshmukh was in the lead role, while Amitabh Bachchan also had an important role in the film.

Jacqueline learned Hindi to work in the entertainment world. Apart from this, she knows Spanish, French and Arabic.

Talking about Jacqueline’s personal life, she used to date Prince Hassan bin Rashid Ali Khalifa of Bahrain. She met Hassan at a common friend’s party. However, their relationship broke up when she bagged the film Housefull 2. While filming Housefull 2 in 2011, Fernandez began had a romantic relationship with director Sajid Khan. However, the relationship ended in May 2013.

Jacqueline’s first hit was Murder 2 (2011), after which she was recognized in the industry. Jacqueline’s Housefull 2 (2012) and Race 3 (2013) followed the next year after the success of Murder 2. Apart from this, Jacqueline appeared in the film Kick in 2014 opposite Salman Khan. It is said that after the success of Kick, Salman Khan gifted her 3 BHK flat in Bandra. Apart from her film career, Jacqueline was also a judge in the ninth season of the TV reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.