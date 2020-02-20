Mumbai: No one can forget the actress Jiah Khan. Today is her 32nd birth anniversary.

Born 20 February 1988, in 2004, at the age of 16, Jiah was signed to act in Mukesh Bhatt’s Tumsa Nahin Dekha but backed out when both she and the director felt the role was too mature for her; she was immediately replaced by Dia Mirza. Two years later, in 2007, at the age of 18, Jiah made her debut in Ram Gopal Verma’s controversial romantic thriller Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

She was also nominated for a Filmfare Best Female Debut Award, however she lost to Deepika Padukone.

Very few people would know that a director had a bad eye on Jiah due to which she had to lose a film.

In the film Chance Pe Dance which featured Shahid Kapoor and Genelia D’Souza, Jiah was cast as the original lead actress. All the preparations were done and almost the entire film was completed but suddenly director Ken Ghosh removed Jiah and replaced her with Genelia.

Neither Jiah nor Shahid were informed about it. Jiah was shocked when she came to know about this.

However, she kept her silence till the film’s release. But post the film’s release, the truth of Jiah’s removal was revealed. According to Jiah, Ken Ghosh had a bad eye on her and that is why she was asked to leave the film. Ken Ghosh was apparently disturbed by the fact that Jia was trying to get too close with Shahid.

Well, whatever the reason may have been, but in a way it was better for Jiah as the film flopped. In an interview, Jiah said that it was good that she did not do that film.

But in the same year, she got a chance to work in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Housefull. In the film, Jiah played the role of Akshay Kumar’s ex-wife and managed to make an impact.

Today, Jiah is not with us, but she managed to do a very impressive job in her short career. In 2013, she committed suicide and her body was found in his Juhu house, Mumbai Monday, 3 June 2013.