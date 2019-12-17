Mumbai: The handsome hunk of Hindi film industry,celebrates his birthday today. Born to a Catholic family in December 17, 1972, the Desi Boyzz actor turned 47 Tuesday.

Apart from acting, John is also producing films one after the other. More than his movies, John is adored for his looks. On his birthday, let’s take a look into his love life.

There was a time when John was head over heels with Bipasha Basu. The two stars, who began to date during the filming of Jism, were often spotted at parties and events. Bipasha’s birthdays were celebrated with pomp and John used to leave no stone unturned to celebrate Bipasha’s birthday. Both used to host parties at each other’s house.

They two dated for around 9 years until they call it quits. Love blossomed between the two on the sets of Jism (2003). Not only this, both were also staying in a live in relationship. In such a situation, a question definitely comes in everyone’s mind as to what happened that John and Bipasha went the separate ways.

It is said that Bipasha wanted to settle down while John wasn’t keen on marrying even after nine years of relationship. So, the two stars had to finally walk away from each other.

After his separation from Bipasha, John secretly married NRI Priya Runchal. After it surfaced in media, it was believed to be a rumor, but a tweet from John made it clear. On the New Year of 2014, John Abraham tweeted that the relationship between him and Bipasha has ended.

John Abraham wrote- Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham’.

During an interview, Bipasha said that she gave her hundred per cent to the relationship, and went the extra mile for love. Not only did she give up her social life, but also lost out on films, if she is to be believed. “I am to blame for what happened to me. I allowed a lot. Anyone who pulls you down in your life, should not be in your life.”

John married Priya Runchal while Bipasha is now happily married to her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover.