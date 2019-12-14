Mumbai: Actress Juhi Parmar rose to popularity with the serial Kumkum – Pyara Sa Bandhan.

In the show, Juhi had set an example by becoming a good daughter, daughter-in-law, wife and mother. She became so familiar with the role that people started calling Juhi as ‘Kumkum’ in real life. This serial has been off air for a long time but Juhi is still remembered for her role in it.

Juhi started her career with Zee TV’s horror show Woh.

Today is Juhi’s birthday. She was born 14 December 1980.

The serial Kumkum – Pyara Sa Bandhan was on air in 2002. Apart from Juhi, the serial also featured Hussain Kuwajerwala in the lead role. She also won the Best Actress (Critics) at the Indian Telly Awards in 2005. The show ran for almost seven years.

Juhi appeared in many serials including Virasaat, Kkusum, Devi, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Tere Ishq Mein and Santoshi Maa. Juhi participated and became a finalist in the reality shows Say Shava Shava and Saas v/s Bahu. She also became the winner of Comedy Circus.

In October 2011, Juhi was a contestant in the fifth season of the Indian version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. She survived the full 14 weeks and became the winner of the show In January 2012.

Juhi put on a lot of weight later on in her career. Addressing that in an interview, she said: “I want to start working again but my weight is the biggest difficulty in my career which increased due to medical reasons. Losing weight is my first focus.”

Juhi did the serial Karmaphal Daata Shani after losing 17 kg. The show went off air in 2018. She was last seen in the serial Tantra.

Juhi married actor Sachin Shroff in 2009. In 2012, Juhi gave birth to a daughter, Samairra. After this, there was a rift in the relationship between the couple and in 2018 both of them got divorced. Juhi was given the custody of her daughter.