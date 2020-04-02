Mumbai: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been making us laugh with his witty jokes over the years through his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, celebrates his birthday today.

Kapil Sharma turns 39 today. On his birthday, we bring to you some unknown facts about him:

Kapil Sharma wanted to become a singer. He moved to Punjab, the city of dreams to fulfill his dream of becoming a singer. He had also participated in a few singing shows as well.

He later participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. However, he was rejected in the audition round. However, he gave it another try and went on to win the comedy show in 2007. He also had previously participated in the Punjabi show Hasde Hasaande Ravo.

Before launching his own show Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, he participated in the Comedy Circus and won six seasons of the show. He also hosted the dance reality show Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa and another comedy show Chhote Miyan.

Kapil was seen as a contestant in the show Ustaddon ka ustaad in 2008.

Coming to his background, Kapil hails from Amritsar and was born as Kapil Punj. His father Jeetendra Kumar Punj, who was a head constable in Punjab Police, was diagnosed with cancer and died in Aiims in Delhi.

He married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar and has an adorable daughter, named Anayra.