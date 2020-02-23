Mumbai: Karan Singh Grover, who married actress Bipasha Basu in 2016, turns 38th birthday Sunday. Karan who previously worked in small screen is now a well known name in the Hindi film industry.

But more often than not, he stays in the headlines not for his acting but for his controversies. Let’s learn about some controversies related to Karan’s life.

Karan married Bipasha in what was his third wedding. Earlier, he had two marriages. Karan first married actress Shraddha Nigam (2008) which broke inside a year and then married Jennifer Winget (2012), the popular TV actress. Karan’s relationship with Jennifer also did not last long. Karan married Bipasha after divorcing Jennifer.

The reason why Karan’s first marriage did not last was because he was caught cheating by Shraddha. It was reported that Karan’s affair was with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa choreographer Nicole. Shraddha finally decided to file for divorce in 2009.

After getting divorced from Shraddha, Karan started dating two girls together. One was her choreographer Nicole and the other was Jennifer Winget. At that time Karan was Jennifer’s co-star in the TV serial Dil Mill Gaye. After breaking up with Nicole, Karan proposed to Jennifer for marriage.

In 2012, Karan married Jennifer. But he could not stay loyal to her either. After a few months, Karan started cheating on her. It was reported that Jennifer once slapped Karan on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye when she found out that he was cheating on her. Allegedly, it had happened when Jennifer found out that Karan was cheating on her with Nicole and Shraddha. It was also reported that the couple didn’t speak to each other for months and used to shoot for their scenes separately at two different times.

Jennifer was very much in love with Karan. So she pacified his anger and adopted Karan again. After this, Jennifer and Karan were also seen liplocking in an award function. This liplock made a lot of headlines in the media.

After some time, Karan started working in films. His first film was Alone. Karan worked with Bipasha Basu in this film. Karan and Bipasha had many intimate scenes in the film. Karan fell in love with Bipasha during the shooting of the film. This led to a fight between Karan and Jennifer.

Finally, in 2016, Jennifer divorced Karan and he married Bipasha Basu.

Despite all that, Jennifer has congratulated the new couple Karan and Bipasha. She said, “I wish them good luck, and a happy married life. I think they make an amazing couple. Marriage is a beautiful thing if two people work on it and want to be together. May God bless them. I feel love is an amazing thing, and if you can feel it for someone, it’s great.”