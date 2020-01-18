Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Minissha Lamba, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, is raising temperature with her pool pictures. The actress, who made her debut with Yahaan, seems to be on a break and keeps entertaining fans with her captivating pictures.

Take a look:

While studying at Delhi University, Lamba began to model for ad campaigns like LG, Sony, Cadbury, Hajmola, Airtel, Sunsilk etc. She was also a part of the Femina’s Generation “W” ad. During an ad shoot for Cadbury she was approached by film director, Shoojit Sircar, who signed her to act in his film Yahaan (2005).

She had begun filming for Yahaan while still in Miranda House College. She subsequently began to play supporting and then leading roles in films such as Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Anthony Kaun Hai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Anamika, Shaurya and Dus Kahaniyaan.

Minissha, who always wanted to become a journalist, got her first break when she was auditioning for a Cadbury commercial in New Delhi. The actress has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammmiya’s song Tera Surroor from the album Aap Ka Suroor, which was a huge hit.

Minissha Lamba married her long-time boyfriend and restaurateur, Ryan Tham in 2015. However, according to reports, the couple has been having differences since some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return.

However, her hit streak failed after Kidnap and other movies tanked in box office. However, Minissha surely knows how to grab attention and never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures.