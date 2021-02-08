Mumbai: Former India Captain Mohammad Azharuddin turns 58 today.

Azharuddin, who played for Team India for a long time, was an excellent batsman and a very interesting human being. Azharuddin’s life is full of many ups and downs.

Azharuddin married Naureen in 1987 and had two sons with her.

In 1996, he married model and actress Sangeeta Bijlani, but the relationship ended in 2010 and the two separated. After separation from Sangeeta, there were reports of closeness between Azharuddin and badminton player Jwala Gutta, though both termed it as just rumours.

Azharuddin was banned for life by the BCCI after being named in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. Azhar appealed against this decision to the Andhra Pradesh High Court and in 2012 the verdict was pronounced in his favour.

However, despite the court’s decision, BCCI banned Azhar from holding any post of BCCI or International Cricket Council (ICC). Azharuddin stepped into politics long after this incident.

Azharuddin joined the Indian National Congress 19 February 2009. He won from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh for the Congress in the 2009 general election.

Azharuddin was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1986 and the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award, in recognition of his distinguished contribution in the field of sports, in 1988. He was named one of five Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year for the year 1991.