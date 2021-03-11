Mumbai: One of Hindi cinema’s most popular singers Mohit Chauhan turns a year older today.

He has lent his voice to many hit songs like ‘Khoon Chala’ from Rang De Basanti and ‘Tum Se Hi’ from Jab We Met.

But very few people would know that Mohit wanted to become an actor.

“I did a lot of theatre. I finished my university, was part of NSD and did full length plays on stage. In fact, at one point of time I wanted to get into FTII, but there were no acting courses then. I think it started only a couple of years ago. So I missed the opportunity,” Chauhan told.

Mohit got recognition from the song ‘Dooba Dooba’ from his band Silk Route. However, the band later disbanded. Mohit came up with the song ‘Guncha’ from the 2005 film Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh.

After this song, Mohit sang songs for composers like AR Rahman and Pritam.

Rahman, who had noticed Mohit at an award show, called him to sing ‘Khoon Chala’ for the film Rang De Basanti. The song proved to be a breakthrough for him, and in 2007, he followed this up with his first major hit song in the Pritam-composed romantic ballad ‘Tum Se Hi’ for the film Jab We Met, penned by Irshad Kamil; both Pritam and writer-director Imtiaz Ali wanted Mohit to lend his voice for this romantic track.