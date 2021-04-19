Mumbai: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia and 12th richest man as of 17th April 2021 leads a very luxurious life.

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani was born 19 April 1957 in the British Crown colony of Aden (present-day Yemen) to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. He has a younger brother Anil Ambani and two sisters, Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari and Dipti Dattaraj Salgaonkar.

It’s no surprise that he owns the most expensive and rarest cars in the world.

Mukesh’s garage can house 168 cars in his house Antilia where he has allotted six floors dedicated solely to cars. Antilia also hosts a car service station on the seventh floor.

Mercedes Maybach 62

This customized car was gifted to him by his wife Nita Ambani on his birthday. It costs Rs 5.15 crore and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

It is a rare car with only six of them in the country and costs Rs 7.6 crore and reaches a top speed of 240 kmph in 5 seconds.

Mercedes Benz S Guard

It is an armored car costing around Rs 10.50 crore. It is a modified version of the Maybach S600.

Bentley Bentayga

It is the Ambanis who received India’s first Bentley Bentayga. Costing Rs 7.56 crore, it reaches a top speed of 301 kmph. It is one of the fastest SUVs powered by a massive 6.0-litre W12 engine that produces 600 Bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

Bentley Flying Spur

It is another super car which costs Rs 3.20 crore.

Aston Martin Rapide

Ambanis also own an Aston Martin. The car starts at Rs 3.8 crore and gets power from a 5.9L, V12 engine that sheds out 470 bhp of power.