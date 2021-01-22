Hyderabad: Actress Namrata Shirodkar turns a year older today.

Known for her roles in films such as Kachche Dhaage and Vaastav, the former actress and model turned 48 Friday.

Namrata made her debut with a small role in the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, along with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She then went on to star in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer hit Vaastav. Her performance was appreciated and she became a known face in the Hindi film industry.

Namrata married Telugu actor Mahesh Babu February 10, 2005. The couple has a son and a daughter. The former beauty queen is the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shirodkar.

Shilpa Shirodkar was considered a ‘s*x symbol’ of the Hindi film industry. Her steamy song with Anil Kapoor in Kishen Kanhaiya in the 1990s gave her instant recognition in the industry.

Shilpa also hit headlines in the 1990s for her alleged relationship with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. It was once rumoured that she was dating Tendulkar. As both came from Maharashtrian families, the gossip spread thick and fast.

Tendulkar has always rubbished this news and even said that he has never met Shilpa in his life. However, Shilpa has neither denied nor acknowledged the news. Both are married now and well-settled in their respective lives.