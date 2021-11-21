Mumbai: The gorgeous Neha Sharma turns a year older and fabulous today i.e. November 21st. On her special day, let us reveal a few unknown facts about the ‘Tum Bin 2’ actress.

The gorgeous actress made her debut with Tollywood superstar Ram Charan. She was reportedly dating Charan during the filming of the movie. However, she later shifted her to base to Hindi movies and has worked with many leading actors.

She has worked with the Deols in Yamala Pagala Deewana franchise. Her little sister Aisha Sharma is also an actress and is known for her movie with John Abraham. Right from showing up at public events to working out, the sibling duo is always seen together.

Stylish sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are very active on social media and are often seen posting pictures of each other on their accounts. They often have friendly banters on social media. Both of them keep their fans updated about their daily activities. Fans adore the bond that the Sharma sisters share.

Neha Sharma is the daughter of Congress MLA Ajit Sharma and hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar. She made her acting debut opposite Ram Charan in 2007 Telugu film ‘Chirutha’, and set foot in Bollywood with 2010 movie ‘Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad’.

She is set to play the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of Hungarian black comedy Liza, The Fox-Fairy. The film is helmed by Indrajit Nattoji and produced by Zee Studios. The film is also set to star Ila Arun, Namit Das, Pravesh Rana and Gautam Rode. Neha Sharm was last featured as a lead in Voot’s web series ‘Illegal’.