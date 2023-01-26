Hyderabad: There are many actors in the South Film Industry who enjoy a huge fan base pan India. Ravi Teja also enjoys the same. Born January 26, 1968 in Jaggampeta, Andhra Pradesh, Ravi Teja’s full name is Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju. Despite not having any connection with the film industry, the stardom that Ravi has achieved is commendable.

The popularity of Ravi Teja can be gauged from the fact that he is also known as ‘Mass Maharaja’. Teja started his film career with an uncredited role in Karthavyam (1990) after which he started his career as a lead actor in the 1999 film Nee Kosam.

Ravi Teja is one of the most popular as well as one of the highest-paid actors down South. At present, he charges more than Rs 10 crore for a film, sources say. Not only this, but he also earns from endorsements. Along with this, he has also been the brand ambassador of several brands.

Teja was featured by Forbes India in the list of top 100 Celebrities in 2012, 2013, and 2015. He got 50th rank in this list.

Ravi Teja gave many hit films with director Puri Jagannadh. It is said that it was because of Puri Jagannadh that Ravi Teja could become such a big superstar. Many of his films became an inspiration for other producers and directors. Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore was a remake of his film.

