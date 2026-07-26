Los Angeles: Actor Tom Holland says it is easy to promote the films he is proud of and admits there were projects for which press tours weren’t so easy.

Holland, who recently featured in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and is set for the release of his next Spider-Man film, said his recent press tours were easy.

“I’m absolutely loving it,” he said on the Dish Podcast.

“When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it,” he added.

“I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s s**t,'” he said.

The Odyssey released on July 17 and also featured the actor in the role of Telemachus alongside his co-stars, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso.

The film has earned over USD 300 million at the global box office.

His film Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and serves as the actor’s fourth solo Spider-Man film and his seventh overall appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It felt like a bit of a victory lap to be honest (promoting the films). I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films,” he said.