Hyderabad: One of the successful actresses of Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) is celebrating her 33rd birthday today.

She was born 28 April 1987 in Chennai. Samantha used to be the talk of the town for her bold and beautiful photographs. Not only this, Samantha also known for her outspoken statements. On her birthday, let us know some interesting things related to her.

Samantha made her acting debut with Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). Samantha is not only one of the best actresses but she is also an amazing fashionista who never fails to grab the attention with her dressing sense, regardless of what she wears.

Samantha has given many superhit films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Samantha then became the second actress ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year, for her performances in the films Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012) and Eega (2012).

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya worked together in the film Ye Maya Chesav (2014) for the first time and this is where their love journey started. The actress is said to have ventured into the film industry due to financial constraints, but now she is the daughter-in-law of South’s superstar Nagarjuna.

Samantha and Chaitanya’s wedding was considered to be a very royal wedding because around 10 crore rupees were spent on it. After this the grand reception of the wedding was held in Hyderabad in which big celebrities starting from Hindi film industry, Tollywood and political world attended the party.