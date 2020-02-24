Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns a year older Monday. Right from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas to Padmaavat, SLB films have made us believe in the magic of love that transcends all barriers and touches your heart in a soft, endearing yet intense manner.

The majestic filmmaker, who is celebrating his birthday today, has definitely carved a special place for himself and his work, which symbolises love and grandeur in all possible fashion.

As we know that Hindi films and controversies go hand in hand, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bahnsali has always managed to create a buzz with his movies.

Bhansali’s epic historical drama, Padmavaat irked various religious groups. Ever since the announcement of the film was made, it has been a subject to media attention because of its plot. The film is based on the life of Rani Padmavati, a Rajputi Queen from the 1300s.

Numerous religious groups believed the makers were manipulating facts and hurting sentiments of Rajputs. A group of local people vandalised the film set in Jaipur, and hadalso been demanding a ban on the film.

The religious groups had threatened Bhansali and Deepika Padukone by passing comments like chopping their heads off if they went ahead with the release of the film. The members accused the makers of the film for distorting history.

PNN