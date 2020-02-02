Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday February 2. Shamita is the sister of actress Shilpa Shetty and was born in Mangaluru.

She studied at St. Anthony Girls’ High School and then completed her graduation from Sydenham College Mumbai. On Shamita’s birthday, let us learn about some interesting things related to her.

Shamita started her career under the Yash Raj banner in the film Mohabbatein. She did a few bold dance routines in the film that garnered a lot of attention. The film was a box office hit and Shamita received the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the year.

The item number Sharara-Sharara featuring Shamita in the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai became quite popular. After this, another item number in the film Saathiya was also highly praised. Some of Shamita’s popular films are Zeher, Fareb, Bewafaa, Cash and Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse. Apart from Hindi films, Shamita also worked in many Tamil and Telugu films.

Along with modeling and acting, Shamita got interested in interior designing. In an interview, she said, “I wanted to do something other than acting. One cannot depend on acting so I started doing interior designing.”

Shamita disappeared from the big screen for a long time but was active with her interior designing work.

Shamita started her TV career with Colors Channel’s popular show Bigg Boss. Later, she opted out of the show for her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding. Apart from this, she also showed his dance skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season eight. Shamita has also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi season seven.

Shamita endorsed Pantene along with Shilpa Shetty for a year. Over the years, she has been associated with brands like Aldo, Audi and IIJAS Jewellery exhibition to name a few.