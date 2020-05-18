Mumbai: The famous television actress Shivangi Joshi has turned 25 today.

Born 18 May 1995 in Pune, Maharashtra, she started her career in 2013 with Zee TV’s Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Then, she went on to play Aayat Haider in Beintehaa and Poonam Thakur in Begusarai.

The actress is quite popular on social media and enjoys over 2 million followers on Instagram. These days, Shivangi is seen in the lead role in Star Plus’s popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Last year, the show completed 3000 episodes in September.

Shivangi plays Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan who is also rumoured to be dating her in real life.

During an interview, she called her co-star Moshin ‘handsome’ which raised many eyebrows.

In 2020, she made her debut in the Cannes Film Festival with the film Our Own Sky.