Mumbai: Today is the birthday of the most gorgeous and beautiful Arya 2 actress Shraddha Das who has worked in Hindi as well as other regional film industries like Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali. Born March 4, 1987, her debut release was the 2008 Telugu film Siddu from Sikakulam.

She is best known for her roles in movies like Arya 2 (2009), Lahore (2010) and Sanam Teri Kasam (2016).

Shraddha acquired the nickname ‘sequel queen’ as she starred in a number of sequels of films like Arya , Diary and Nagavalli.

Though she is best known for her work in the South Indian film industry, Shraddha’s B-town debut came in the 2010 Hindi sports film Lahore. She has also acted in the film Zid.

When Shraddha had bagged Zid, an erotic suspense thriller film directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Anubhav Sinha, she was on cloud nine. However, soon, Zid turned into a nightmare of sorts for her.

The film’s promos went viral which brought plenty of attention to Shraddha and her co-star Mannara, (Priyanka Chopra’s cousin). But it turns out that all was not well between the two while shooting for the film.

Shraddha says it was a bitter experience.

According to Shraddha: “There was a scene that required the both of us to enter into a scuffle and she ended up hitting me for real. I told her to be less aggressive. I can understand you can perhaps slap someone for real to get a genuine reaction on screen, but I don’t understand battering someone for no reason.” She further added, “I cannot stand her because of the injuries she inflicted on me repeatedly during the film’s shoot and yes, I don’t want to work with her in future.”

