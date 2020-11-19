Mumbai: Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria turns a year older today. Prior to films, she appeared in several TV shows. She started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India’s Big Bada Boom and went on to star in the channel’s sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013).

Apart from this, she is also a great singer. Tara has been singing songs since she was seven years old. She studied Mass Media at St. Andrews College. Sutaria started her association with Disney Channel India as a video jockey.

After this Tara also recorded many music in India and abroad. Apart from this, Tara records her music in London, Tokyo and Mumbai. She was among the top seven finalists of the 2008 “Pogo Amazing Kids Awards” in the singer category. She has also appeared in several small screen shows.

After working on the small screen, Tara decided to move to films. She started her career in Hindi film Industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 last year.

On the professional front, Sutaria will next feature in Milan Luthria’s romantic thriller Tadap, opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty, and in a sequel to the 2014 thriller Ek Villain, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani.