Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela turns 26 Tuesday (Monday). She was born 25 February 1994. Stunner Urvashi is concerned about her beauty. This is why she even takes extremely painful beauty treatment to maintain it.

Apart from being unique, the actress’ beauty treatment is quite painful. She optioned for cupping therapy for beauty treatment. Cupping therapy is widely used in China.

During this therapy, one has to go through a painful process. This therapy makes a patient relaxed thereby eliminating toxicity from the body and so on.

Urvashi made her Hindi film debut in 2013 with Singh Sahab the Great. She played the wife of Sunny Deol. Urvashi appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album Love Dose, which released in October 2014.

The actress was born in Haridwar, 25 February 1994 to Meera Rautela and Manwar Singh Rautela.

At the age of 15, she got her first major break at Wills lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009. As a teen model, she was the showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week and she walked the ramp at Amazon Fashion Week, Dubai FW, Bombay FW etc.

In February 2019, Urvashi started shooting for Anees Bazmee’s comedy film Pagalpanti, which is slated to be released 22 November 2019.

Urvashi has worked in the films Bhaag Johnny (2015), Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016), Kaabil (2017), Hate Story 4. (2018). However, Urvashi has not been able to deliver any hits yet.

She launched her own app in 2017 which was named after her and gave fans her personal information. She was also named as the Youngest Most Beautiful Woman In The Universe 2018 by the government and tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.