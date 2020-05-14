Mumbai: Tons of actors in Hindi film industry reached the peak of their careers after struggling for years.

There is one such actress who was forced to work in a call center before appearing in films. It is none other than actress Zarine Khan. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s know some interesting facts related to her.

Zareen was born 14 May 1987 in Mumbai into a Muslim Pashtun (also known as Pathan or Afghan) family. She speaks Hindi, Urdu, English and Marathi, and some Pashto. She completed her intermediate at Rizvi College of Science, Mumbai.

She debuted with Salman Khan in Veer. Zarine wanted to become a doctor but had to drop her ambitions due to personal reasons.]

Zarine studied to become a doctor but due to financial constraints of the house, she had to leave her studies in the middle and after that she was forced to work at a call center.

Earlier, Zarine was quite heavy. The actress was spotted by Salman on the sets of Yuvvraaj and decided to cast her for his friend Anil Sharma’s film Veer.

In 2011, Zarine did the item number Character Dheela with Salman in Anees Bazmee’s Ready.

Zarine’s second release was Sajid Khan’s comedy film Housefull 2, a sequel of Housefull and Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Mattupetti Machan.