Mumbai: In the 1970s and 80s, Zeenat Aman was known as a ‘bombshell’ of the Hindi film industry to put it mildly. Her role in the Raj Kapoor directed Satyam Shivam Sundaram made her a fantasy of millions. Zeenat Aman was not averse to shedding her clothes in front of the camera… and that is one of the main reasons why she was one of the highest paid actors during her era. Such was Zeenat Aman’s popularity that it even had foreigners drooling over her. Rumour has it that the present Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was a huge admirer of Zeenat and the two allegedly had an ‘affair’.

Incidentally November 19 is Zeenat Aman’s birthday. She was born in Mumbai in 1951.

It was when Imran Khan visited India as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in 1987 that the alleged affair between the two flourished. No doubt, Imran was very good looking and had a playboy image. Those days he frequently sported a T-shirt with the slogan ‘Big Boys play at Night’.

It has been said that Zeenat and Imran met at a party in Mumbai and then their affair just took off. Both kind of indirectly at times have admitted that they were involved. Imran’s former wife Reham Khan in a book has written about Zeenat’s existence in Imran’s life.

A national news channel has said that Zeenat Aman was in Lahore a few years back. During a press conference at the famous Makami Hotel in Lahore a journalist asked her about her relationship with Imran Khan. In reply, Zeenat said, “Now these are old things, let them remain suppressed, they should be forgotten.”