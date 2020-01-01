New Year is the day of celebration marked by fireworks, parades and new resolution for days ahead. People celebrate New Year in the company of their loved ones, involving traditions meant to bring luck and success in the upcoming year.

People of different cultures celebrate this happy day in their own unique way.

The customs and traditions of New Years Day involve celebrating with champagne and a variety of delicious foods. New Years marks a date of newly found happiness and a clean slate. For many celebrating New Year, it is their opportunity to learn from the prior year and make positive changes in their life.

The world counts down to midnight; let’s take a moment to question why people around the planet are celebrating the New Year at that very moment. Let’s know the importance and the history of New Year:

-New Year’s is one of the oldest holidays still celebrated, but the exact date and nature of the festivities has changed over time.

-It originated thousands of years ago in ancient Babylon, which is celebrated as an eleven day festival on the first day of spring. During this time, many cultures used the sun and moon cycle to decide the first day of the year.

-It wasn’t until Julius Caesar implemented the Julian calendar that January 1st became the common day for the celebration.

– Roman Catholics also often celebrate the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, a feast honoring Mary. However, in the twentieth century, the holiday grew into its own celebration and mostly separated from the common association with religion.

-It has become a holiday associated with nationality, relationships, and introspection rather than a religious celebration, although many people do still follow older traditions.

