Mumbai: Wishes are pouring in for the Badshah of Bollywood, who turned a year older Saturday. Millions of fans were seen waiting outside Mannat to wish their favourite star.

Not to disappoint them, King Khan himself came outside Mannat at midnight and waved at his fans. As has long been a tradition between Shah Rukh and his fans, the actor once again appeared in his balcony to greet them on his birthday, however, this time, he met them all at midnight itself.

Pictures from outside Mannat show him waving to his fans as they cheer for him. With lot of flying kisses, he also expressed thankfulness for showering immense love and wishes on him.

One of the fans told ANI, “I have come from Delhi to see Shah Rukh Khan. He is my idol.” Another fan said, “I have come here from Nagpur. I have come here for 12 times in the past but never got to see Shah Rukh. I hope I get to see him today.”

Karan Johar was the first to wish SRK. Karan took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from the sets of the four films that they have shot together.

“Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk…. Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships…specially those that have such powerful silences…you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family…my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come…thank you for being you…thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones…thank you for being my father’s best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know,” he wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented on his post, ‘So nice’ and actor Disha Patani shared heart emojis.