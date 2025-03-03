Jalgaon: The Jalgaon police in Maharashtra have arrested three persons and detained one minor in connection with the harassment and molestation of Union Minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter.

The harassment occurred last Friday. The police sources said they nabbed Aniket Bhoyi, Kiran Mali, Anuj Patil and one minor. The police have registered offences against seven persons while it has launched a search for others linked to the case. The police swung into action following a complaint by Minister Raksha Khadse’s security guard in the early hours of Saturday.

The arrest of four persons comes after Union Minister Khadse expressed serious anguish over the incident, saying, “If the daughter of a Union Minister and an MP is being molested, what about others?” She also spoke to CM Fadnavis and demanded strict action against those involved in the case.

CM Fadnavis, after speaking to Minister Khadse Sunday, admitted that the incident was unfortunate while hinting at the involvement of activists of a particular party. He also announced that no one would be spared despite their political affiliations as strong action would be taken against them.

Minister Khadse and her father-in-law and NCP(SP) legislator Eknath Khadse had alleged that the activists of the Shiv Sena legislator from Muktainagar were involved in the harassment and molestation.

Raksha Khadse said, “All this happened on Friday. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, there is a holy fair of Sant Muktabai. Many people participate in that. I was in Gujarat. My daughter called me on Friday and said that she wanted to visit the holy fair. I told her to take a security guard with them… Also, take her friends with them because every year there is a crowd. There is a lot of pushing and shoving. So there should be some security. But after going there, some miscreants chased them. They sat next to their swing. When our security guard made them sit in another swing, those miscreants started harassing them there, too. They also pushed the security guard. They also teased the girls. No matter who is in power, when complaints are finally received by the administration, serious action should be taken.”

She further added that those miscreants were shooting a video, which was ultimately deleted after the security guard’s intervention.

Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement to take stern action against those involved in the case, the opposition has decided to take up the issue on the first day of the four-week budget session, which begins Monday.

The opposition Congress, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena(UBT) slammed the state government, accusing it of failure in curbing rising crimes against women. State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal blamed the Mahayuti government for the jungle raj in the state, demanding the resignation of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

