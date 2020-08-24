Cuttack: A notorious criminal involved in over 13 cases was arrested from Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack on charge of extortion by Chauliaganj police Sunday afternoon.

Acting on a complaint lodged August 20 by one Hrusikesh Mohanty who is a manager of Sourav Pradhan of Sikharpur area, the accused Kuna Chandra Swain along with two of his aides had visited the former’s office August 19, Chauliaganj police sources informed.

Swain put a pistol on Mohanty’s head and demanded extortion money of Rs 5 lakh in cash on gun-point, threatening to kill his employer Pradhan if the amount was not paid immediately.

Based on Mohanty’s complaint, police launched an investigation and apprehended Swain who was en route in his Baleno car at Mahanadi Vihar. A country-made pistol, five rounds of live bullets, the car and two mobile phones were seized from his possession.

PNN