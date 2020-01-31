India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his ladylove Natasa Stankovic hogged all the limelight recently after announcing their engagement on social media.

The timing and circumstances of their engagement not only came as a surprise for fans but also for Pandya’s family.

Quickly after putting a ring on Natasa’s finger, Hardik took to his Instagram account to declare his love to the world. The photos soon sliced through the internet like a razor and became the No.1 trending topic on both Twitter and Facebook.

Recently, an unseen photo of the couple from their beach vacation was doing the rounds on social media. The newly engaged couple was seen enjoying a sumptuous meal with the actress’s family.

Hardik shared an image on Instagram January 1, 2020, featuring him proposing to Natasa. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” he captioned his post.

He marked the beginning of the new year with a post that was captioned: “Starting the year with my firework”.

The Mumbai Indians star’s father Himanshu was recently quoted singing praises for future daughter-in-law Natasa. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on several occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he said.

Post-engagement, the couple celebrated the announcement with Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma in Dubai. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages including one from Hardik’s former girlfriend Urvashi Rautela. “Best wishes on your engagement @hardikpandya93 May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love. If you need anything, I am here to help,” Rautela had commented.

Natasa’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni commented with heart emojis.

