Rajkot: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya Saturday clobbered nearly half a dozen sixes, including five in an over to score 93-ball 133, for Baroda against Vidarbha in their Vijay Hazare Trophy contest.

Pandya hit an overall 11 sixes and eight fours to turn the tables on Vidarbha, who had taken control of the game by reducing Baroda to 71 for five at one stage and then 136 for six in the first half.

However, batting as low as No 7 in his first match of the competition, Pandya came out all guns blazing to bring up his maiden List A century in his 119th match, taking Baroda to a competitive total of 293 for nine in their 50 overs.

In the 39th over, Pandya went after Vidarbha spinner Parth Rekhade to collect a total of 34 runs, which included five sixes and a four.

The first five balls of the left-arm spinner went flying over the ropes, while the final ball was hit for a boundary.

Pandya’s innings included only 31 singles as he launched the counter-attack, hitting most of his sixes in the midwicket region and over long-on. A few also went flying over long-off.

Pandya’s domination could also be gauged by the fact that the next best batter in Baroda’s innings was Vishnu Solanki, who made 26.

PTI