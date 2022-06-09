New Delhi: Skipper Rishabh Pant (29, 16b, 2×4, 2×6) and Hardik Pandya (31 n o, 12b, 2×4, 3×6) played blinders towards the end to propel India to 211 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs in the first of the five T20 Internationals against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here Thursday. Put into bat, the Indian batters played some really attacking innings to propel the hosts to a very good score. However, the pitch is batting friendly and the India will have bowl out of their skin to restrict South Africa who also have a good batting line up with the likes of Quinton de Kock and the in-form David Miller.

However, it was Ishan Kisha (76, 48b, 11×4, 3×6) who gave India a flying start and the hosts did not look back. Ishan put on 57 runs for the opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad (23) and then added another 80 for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer (36, 27b, 1×4, 3×6) to put India on a firm pedestal.

After the departure of Kishan and Iyer, the stadium was set alight by the blitzkrieg of Pant and Hardik Pandya who added 56 runs for the fourth wicket in only 18 balls.

South African spinners Keshav Maharaj (1/43 in three ) and Tabraiz Shamsi (0/27 off 2) were the worst affected by the marauding Indian batters. They conceded 70 runs in their five overs.

Brief scores: India 211 for 4 (Ishan Kishan 76, Shreyas Iyer 36, Hardik Pandya 31 n o, Rishabh Pant 29) versus South Africa