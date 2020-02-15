Mumbai: Hardik Pandya shared a candid picture with his ladylove Natasa Stankovic as they celebrated Valentine’s Day. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement came as a surprise not only for their fans but also for the all-rounder’s family.

Hardik got engaged to ladylove Natasa and their engagement pictures went viral in no time. An unseen picture from their beach vacation was doing the rounds on social media.

Newly-engaged Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were snapped post enjoying a meal with the actress’s family. Natasa even shared a cosy picture with Hardik on her Instagram story. The family of Hardik had no clue about his engagement.

On January 01, 2020, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.” Earlier, he had marked the beginning of the new year 2020 with an Instagram post, saying, “Starting the year with my firework”. Hardik’s father Himanshu said, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on several occasions.

We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.” The duo celebrated their special moment along with Krunal Pandya and his her wife Pankhuri Sharma and other close friends in Dubai.

Lots of wishes poured in soon after they announced the news but what grabbed all attention was the comment made by Hardik’s ex-girlfriend. Hardik’s former ladylove Urvashi Rautela wrote, “Best wishes on your engagement @hardikpandya93 May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness.

On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love. If you need anything, I am here to help.” Even Natasa’s ex Aly Goni also commented with hearts. Talking about their wedding, Hardik’s father said, “We haven’t decided on that yet, but I am sure that it will be decided soon.”