Mumbai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been all over the media for his link-ups with B-Town divas. The latest to join his list is Serbian beauty and Nach Baliye season 9 contestant, Natasa Stankovic.

He was recently spotted going out on a dinner date with the actress. The two complimented each other in black dresses. The two were all smiles for the paparazzi while exiting a hotel in Mumbai.

According to reports, Hardik is currently spending some time off from cricket and is often spotted partying with friends and family.

The Baroda-lad who is known for his flamboyance on the cricket pitch has also reportedly introduced Natasha to his family. Natasa recently met Hardik’s family, including his brother Krunal’s wife Pankhuri. Reports also claim that Hardik introduced her as his girlfriend and is pretty serious about her.

Natasa and Hardik were spotted at Cafe 145 in Bandra, a few days back.

Natasa rose to fame after appearing in the music video of Badshah’s hit song ‘DJ wale Babu’ and since then, has performed in numerous other songs as a guest dancer. She hails from Pozarevac, Serbia and was born March 4, 1989. She has also appeared in Bigg Boss season 8.