India all-rounder Hardik Pandya Wednesday announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic via a social media post.

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

Soon after his post, fans and their friends from the industry started congratulating the couple. Now, Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya too has welcomed Natasa to the family. He shared a picture on Twitter and wrote an adorable post for the newly engaged. He wrote, “Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤🤗 Natasa, we’re so happy to have you join our crazy fam ❤ Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys”

As news of the engagement broke on social media, fans and Pandya’s colleagues from the sports fraternity flooded the internet with congratulatory messages. The latest to join the queue was Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya who welcomed Natasa to the family with a sweet post on Twitter.

“Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤🤗 Natasa, we’re so happy to have you join our crazy fam ❤ Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys,” he wrote.

Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤🤗 Natasa, we're so happy to have you join our crazy fam ❤ Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys 🤗 pic.twitter.com/iKFAbqyl42 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) January 2, 2020

Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya said that the engagement took the family by surprise. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he said.

The couple is yet to decide on a wedding date.

PNN/Agencies