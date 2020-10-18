New Delhi: Kerala has witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections recently. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Sunday that the state was paying the ‘price for gross negligence’ during Onam festivities. Harsh Vardhan said unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19. The health minister said this ought to serve as a good lesson for all the state governments that were being negligent in planning for the festival season.

Kerala’s COVID-19 tally has crossed 3.3 lakh while the toll climbed to 1,139 Saturday. Prior to Onam (August 22), the state had reported around 54,000 cases, while the death toll was nearly 200. Vardhan gave the details during an interaction with his social media followers on the sixth episode ‘Sunday Samvaad’. The minister reiterated his request to everyone to celebrate festivals at home with their loved ones. This he said would ward off the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“This festive season, charity must take precedence over celebrations. My own celebrations too shall remain subdued due to the heart-rending impact of COVID-19. There are lakhs of corona warriors across the world battling for us,” the minister stated.

Vardhan also also assured that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in India. He said government is ready to scale up the production capacity to meet any further increase in demand arising due to the pandemic.

Vardhan was responding to a question on Kerala recently reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases. He said that between January 30 and May 3, the state had reported just 499 cases and two deaths. He regretted that ‘Kerala was paying the price of gross negligence’ during the recent Onam festivities.

“The epi curve of Kerala changed completely due to Onam festivities across Kerala. The daily new cases nearly doubled,” Vardhan said.

Vardhan also said that as of yet, no mutation of coronavirus has been detected in India that is either more transmission efficient or more pathogenic.

Answering a question on the discrepancy in the COVID-19 death figures, Vardhan said that the Ministry of Health has taken up the issue of correct certification of COVID-19 deaths with all states and UTs on multiple instances.

It has also shared a proper modality of reporting of deaths with them to ensure consistency in reporting of COVID-19 related deaths across India, the minister said.