Dehradun: Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is busy shooting for the Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Haseen Dillruba” in Uttarakhand, was recently spotted picking up trash from the river Ganga.
“The tourists throw used clothes and consider it as ‘Ganga Daan’. I request them to not indulge in such practice and rather donate their old clothes to the underprivileged,” Harshvardhan said.
After the clean-up drive, the actor posed for pictures with a group of local people.
“Haseen Dillruba” is a murder mystery that features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Hansika Motwani along with Harshvardhan in the pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on September 18 and it marks the return of director Vinil Mathew, whose last release is his 2014 debut feature, “Hasee Toh Phasee”.
View this post on Instagram
🎥 From the sets of Haseen Dillruba – "Tapsee just won the FILMFARE award for 'best actress (critics)' & Vikrant also was nominated for Best Actor (critics) a couple of years ago, it's such a delight to do watch them perform, I remember once on the set of Haseen Dillruba I felt "what in the world am I doing alongside such powerhouse performers' but then Vinil sir(director) made it all work like a charm, I want to thank him and Anand L Rai sir for choosing me, but honestly I just hope some of their(Tapsee & vikrant's) talent rubs off on me" haha #haseendillruba 🌹 @polyvynil @cypplofficial @kanika.d @timestalent @suchijaggi @reliablerani