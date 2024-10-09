New Delhi: After an excellent show in the Haryana Assembly polls, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital.

The development assumes significance as Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said the BJP has announced Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister, though the party’s parliamentary board will make a final decision.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CM Saini on the poll victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Haryana after the BJP emerged victorious for the third consecutive time, saying they had voted for the party for development and good governance.

The BJP bagged 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly while Congress got 37 seats.

In his address at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said, “Truth has triumphed in the land of Gita. The development won in the land of Gita. Good governance won in the land of Gita. People from every caste, every class have voted for us.”

“The people of Haryana have created a new history. So far, 13 elections have been held in Haryana. In 10 of these elections, the people of Haryana changed the government every 5 years. But what the people of Haryana have done this time is unprecedented. This is the first time that a government which has completed two terms of five years each has got a chance again in Haryana.”

He thanked the party workers, saying that the BJP emerged victorious in Haryana due to their immense hard work.

“This triumph is also the win of the duties carried out by our humble Chief Minister (Nayab Singh Saini).”

However, CM Saini credited PM Modi for the party’s hat-trick in the state defying the exit polls and anti-incumbency.