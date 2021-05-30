Chandigarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police Sunday said it has seized 8.5 kg of opium from Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts and arrested five accused on the charges of drug trafficking.

A police spokesperson said 3.5 kg of opium was seized from the possession of three accused — Ajay Ram, Harbans Singh and Ramjeet Singh, near Cheeka in Kaithal.

In another case, the police have intercepted a vehicle and recovered 5 kg opium from two accused near Shahabad in Kurukshetra.

The arrested accused were identified as Irshad and Mohammad, both residents of Jharkhand.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS Act.