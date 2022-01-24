With the advancement of technology, challenges also increased. Fraudsters have started adopting new tactics to cheat people. Cybercriminals steal your personal information and start blackmailing you.
Fraudsters are now hacking Gmail to target people, because this is where the most danger resides. Gmail is used for everything from personal to office. You will never know when someone will hack your account.
If you want to know whether your Gmail account has been hacked or not, then for this you will have to follow some easy steps; let us what exactly it is.. You can find out whether your Gmail has been hacked or not with the Google Password Checkup add-on feature.
- For this, first download and install the free password checkup software in Google Chrome browser on your phone or desktop.
- Once installed, the Chrome extension checks your login credentials. If your username and password are present in Google’s database, the software will notify you about it.
- After receiving the notification from the database, a message will appear on your screen. It will contain information about the password checkup of the respective website.
- You will be able to easily check any password saved on the browser from here. After this you will be told whether your Gmail has been hacked or not. If the password is hacked then you should change the password immediately.
Leave a Reply