Mumbai: Ihana Dhillon loves wowing fans with her fashion statements, and she was recently seen doing the same with a photo-op where she turns on the heat in a yellow dress and sporty shoes.

The “Hate Story 4” actress’s simple yet sexy look is quite a contrast to her intriguing and complicated role in “Hate Story 4”, which made her popular upon the film’s release in 2018.

Ihana will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial recalls the story of 300 brave women from Madhapar village of Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India gain a strategic advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk.

Talking about the project, Ihana earlier said: “It’s a brilliant script, and essaying the role of an Air Force officer is totally new for me. It’s challenging. My director Abhishek ji is extremely clear in his head about this character. The film shows the independence of women back in 1971. I am extremely proud to be associated with this project.”

Off the screen, Ihana was recently awarded the Youth Icon award by the Punjab government. She was was presented the award by Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, minister of sports and youth affairs in the Punjab government.