With COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly every day, more caution is required to tackle this pandemic.

Researchers said that people with a strong immune system are less likely to get COVID-19 infection. It is necessary to boost the immune system to avoid this virus.

Let’s know how to strengthen the immune system:

Basil and black pepper brew

The easiest way to strengthen the immune system is to brew a tea made from basil and tea. According to a research, decoction of basil and black pepper is beneficial for health and regular intake of it strengthens the immune system. You don’t even have to work hard to make a basil and black pepper decoction. Apart from increasing immunity, it has many other benefits.

Digestion

Consuming a decoction of basil and pepper helps improving the digestive system.

Diseases

It is filled with anti-inflammatory properties which help in protecting the body from many types of diseases.

Cold

The various cold medicines available in the market have many side effects. If you have a mild cold, then it is advised to drink this tea. It gives relief from cold and cough.