When you love someone or venture into a relationship, you like everything about him/ her and ignore their mistakes. But with time, the thoughts tend to change.

You may consider him/ her the right choice at the beginning, but over time you start to realise that your partner is the mistake of your life and that you are not made for each other. But by the time you realise this, it might be too late. In such a situation, keeping in mind some small things and habits, you can find out whether your partner is the right choice or the wrong person.

Disrespect:

Respect for each other is essential in any relationship. If your partner does not respect you, then s/he cannot be perfect for you. If your partner doesn’t respect you now, s/he won’t even after the marriage. Therefore, on basis of respect, decide whether you want to pursue the relationship.

Carelessness about safety:

It’s common to be freaked out by the one you love. But if your partner does not care about your safety or does not care about you as much as you do, then you will only get disappointment in this relationship in future.

Anger:

It may be normal to get angry, but when your partner points out mistakes on everything and gets angry at you on small things, then it should be understood that he does not appreciate your feelings. Maybe your partner loves you but it will be difficult for you to spend your entire life with him/ her.

Doesn’t give importance to your thoughts:

In a relationship consensus of both is necessary. If one does not care about your views, does not give importance to your opinion, likes and dislikes, then the relationship won’t last long. This will make you regret your choice.