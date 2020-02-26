New Delhi: It often happens that many people tend to fall in love with someone at workplace and it’s natural. You can fall in love with anyone anywhere.

But if you have fallen in love with someone in the office and having an affair, then you have to be more careful because it can affect your work. Love at workplace can also change the destiny of your life.

Below are a few things you need to take care of when you are having an affair:

If you are having an affair with someone in your office, keep it hidden as it might become a topic of discussion. As long as you are in a relationship, try to keep it simple and calm. But the day after your breakup, these things can hurt you a lot.

If you are having an affair in office and people come to know, then there is a possibility that you might get many restrictions. After the office affair is exposed, it is possible that the restriction on you will increase and may affect your relationship too.

Office affair might have a huge impact. If there is a fight between the two, then your mind will not work. In such a situation, your performance in the office will also get affected.

It is possible to have a feeling of insecurity while being in a relationship. In such a situation, when you talk or laugh with anyone in the office, then your partner may feel insecure and your scope in office can also be limited.