Nayagarh: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar, along with Justice BR Sarangi and Justice V Narasingh recently visited different places of Nayagarh district where he participated in the inauguration of the Court Complex at Bhapur and laid foundation stones for several judicial infrastructure projects. The Chief Justice and the other judges inaugurated the Court Complex at Bhapur in the morning, after which they went to Gania to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for another court complex there.

In the afternoon, the judges went to Daspalla where they participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Bar Association, Canteen, and Transit House. Likewise, in the evening they inaugurated 44 EType quarters at Nayagarh and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Bar Association-cumAmenity Centre Building, transit house, district record room, storehouse building, and 32 F-Type quarters in Nayagarh. Registrar General Pratap Kumar Patra and Registrar Vigilance of High Court Akhila Kumar Paschimakabata monitored the entire one-day programme. District and Sessions Judge Rupashree Chowdhury, Collector Rabindra Nath Sahoo, SP Alekh Chandra Pahi along with judges of the district court and members of the bar associations of Nayagarh, Daspalla, Gania, and Bhapur assisted in the smooth conduct of the programme. The people of Nayagarh expressed their gratitude that all of these projects will make it easier for them to access justice.