Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association has decided that its members will not attend the court till March 31 to prevent any possible coronavirus infections.

A decision to this effect was taken at a general body meeting of the High Court Bar Association here Tuesday.

“With the HC remaining crowded on working days, there is possibility that the deadly virus may spread. In this scenario, the Bar Association has decided that its members will not attend the court till March 31,” said a source in the lawyers’ body.

Earlier, the HC had asked all subordinate courts to discourage mass gatherings on their premises. Moreover, the HC had put restrictions on the personal appearance of under trial prisoners in courts. Besides, the lower courts were told to conduct the hearings through videoconferencing.

Similarly, the Bar Council had urged the HC to shut all lower courts to avoid coronavirus spread.