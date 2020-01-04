Karlamunda: Although voting for a no-confidence motion against Karlamunda block chairperson Amrita Sahoo was conducted Tuesday, its result was withheld following a stay order issued by the Orissa High Court.

However the announcement of the result was withheld as the chairperson availed a stay order from the High Court. The ballot box was taken to Bhawanipatna District Headquarters under tight security.

Sources said, a no-confidence motion moved by the samiti members and sarpanch against block chairperson Amrita Sahoo, for her arbitrary style of working. In this regard, the opposing party had submitted a memorandum to the sub-collector, December 20, 2019.

The deputy-collector called an emergency meeting Tuesday for a voting on the no confidence motion against the block-chairperson. The chairperson had been sent a notice issued by the sub-collector for recording vote of “No Confidence” against her.

Challenging the notice, she appealed for an order on the voting process. The chairperson argued in the court as to how a date was fixed for debate on the no confidence motion without having signatures of two-thirds of the members.

Considering the appeal of the appellant the HC issued a stay order on the announcement of the voting result until further hearing.