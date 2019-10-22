Sundargarh: Vigilance sleuths nabbed the head clerk of ESI Hospital at Kansbahal in this district on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from an ambulance driver to help him sanction an application for withdrawal of money from his General Provident Fund (GPF) account, Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Bishnu Charan Mallick. The bribe amount was seized from his possession. Mallick’s handwash and chemical examination of notes confirmed acceptance of the bribe amount.

Vigilance sources said ambulance driver Bairagi Behera had applied for withdrawal of Rs 2 lakh from his GPF account September 26. However, Mallick refused to help him and demanded a bribe to get his work done.

Left with no option, the driver approached the Vigilance officials in Sambalpur and narrated his ordeal. The vigilance sleuths registered a case and laid a trap to nab Mallick. Mallick was accepting bribe from Behera when a team led by DSP Dasarathi Sethi raided his office and caught him red-handed.

Inspector Sudhanshu Sekhar Pujari and police personnel Tushar Mohapatra and Reetanjali Pradhan also participated in the raid.