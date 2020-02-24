New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a Deputy Commissioner of Police injured Monday during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi, a senior officer said. Head constable Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, the official stated. He also said that a large number of police personnel have also been injured, the exact number of which is yet to be ascertained.

In the clashes DCP, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was also injured. Sharma suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was rushed to the hospital and at present his condition is stable, said another official.

Several vehicles, shops and houses were torched Monday, a day after clashes broke out between those against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Meanwhile Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic),” tweeted Kejriwal.

Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day Monday and hurled stones at each other.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Agencies