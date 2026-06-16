Rourkela: Two truck drivers were burnt alive after their vehicles caught fire following a head-on collision on the Biju Expressway in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kaintara Chhak under Bhasma police station limits on the state highway-10.

Police said one 16-wheeler lorry, which was coming from Sundargarh, jumped the road divider and hit another heavy vehicle moving on the parallel road. The collision caused an immediate fire, in which one of the drivers was burnt to ashes inside the vehicle itself, while another was rescued in half-charred condition. He too succumbed to burn injuries very soon, police said.

Personnel of the Bhasma police station and the fire services reached the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The identities of the deceased drivers have not been established so far. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, it said.