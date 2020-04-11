Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Saturday appreciated the women who are leading the state’s fight against COVID-19.

“Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM) is coordinating surveillance, samples collection and testing, Mission Director Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) is procuring drugs, sanitizers, equipment and all protective gears for healthcare personnel. Women scientists lead the testing labs at RMRC, AIIMS and SCB Medical College and Hospital,” the tweet said.

“Our lady doctors and nurses are screening and treating the suspects and patients at hospitals. ANM, AWW and ASHA (AAA) are going from house to house to check the health of the people. SHGs are making masks. And our mothers and sisters are enforcing quarantine at home,” it added.

Odisha has taken a number of steps to contain coronavirus in the country. It was one of the first few states to implement lockdown, made face masks mandatory and became the first to set-up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and lastly became the first to extend lockdown till month-end.

It may be mentioned here that 50 persons have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state as of early Saturday. Two persons out of these had already been discharged after testing negative. One other died of it. With 10 more people testing negative Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 37. Health and Family Welfare department further mentioned that the state has so far tested 3547 samples.

PNN